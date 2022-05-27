Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.