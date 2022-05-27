KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KBCSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($84.04) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KBC Group from €71.00 ($75.53) to €69.00 ($73.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.32.

Shares of KBCSY stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.33. 390,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,009. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.7804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

