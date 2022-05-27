KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 4.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 49,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,088,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -146.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 14,573.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KE by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in KE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 504,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in KE by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

