Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives €760.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €760.21 ($808.74).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KER shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($744.68) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($795.74) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($957.45) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($845.74) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($744.68) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock traded up €15.60 ($16.60) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €467.70 ($497.55). 191,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €521.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €614.61. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($246.12) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($444.04).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.