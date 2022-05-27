Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$35.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

KEY traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.83. 300,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.29. The company has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. Keyera has a one year low of C$26.34 and a one year high of C$35.75.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9005624 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 110.69%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

