Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,258. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.00.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

