Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$10.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

Get Kincora Copper alerts:

Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Trundle, Fairholme, Northern Junee-Narromine Belt, Jemalong, Cundumbul, and Condobolin projects located in the New South Wales, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kincora Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kincora Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.