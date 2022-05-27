Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Cut to €70.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €80.00 ($85.11) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Kingspan Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($98.94) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($108.51) to €103.00 ($109.57) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($126.60) to €115.00 ($122.34) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $80.80 on Monday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $126.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.