KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $352.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $352.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.75.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $360.96 on Thursday. KLA has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.83.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KLA by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KLA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in KLA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,475 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

