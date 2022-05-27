Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) rose 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €16.06 ($17.09) and last traded at €16.06 ($17.09). Approximately 35,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.66 ($16.66).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on Koenig & Bauer in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $265.39 million and a PE ratio of 16.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.