Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Down 4%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.21 and last traded at $41.48. 144,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,339,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

