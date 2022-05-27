Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.52

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

