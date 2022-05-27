Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.03 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.75-$4.85 EPS.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 342,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,745. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after purchasing an additional 306,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

