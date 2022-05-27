Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Up to $40.49

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.49, but opened at $42.04. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 1,549 shares.
KRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.44 and a beta of 1.91.
About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
