Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,923,000 after purchasing an additional 776,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

