Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the April 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KRKNF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 101,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.