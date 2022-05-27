Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Krispy Kreme stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -99.99%.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

