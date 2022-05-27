Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Purchases $141,400.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,206,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,942,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 77.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 36,281 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.