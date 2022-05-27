Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Short Interest Update

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lagardere stock remained flat at $$26.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lagardere has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.
Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of Lagardere from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
