Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV)

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

WBEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Winc from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

WBEV stock opened at 1.85 on Tuesday. Winc has a 52 week low of 1.69 and a 52 week high of 14.20.

Winc ( NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported -0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.90 by 0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Winc stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Winc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winc Company Profile

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

