Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.88 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 112,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

