Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $73,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $219,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

