Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.45.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $13.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $522.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $442.53 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

