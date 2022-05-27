Landbox (LAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $84,688.96

Landbox (LAND) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 89.7% against the US dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $84,688.96 and approximately $1,032.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.01 or 0.07282174 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00513108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00033079 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

