Landshare Market Capitalization Reaches $2.16 Million (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00003179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $28,319.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,123.59 or 1.00085079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001719 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,807,596 coins and its circulating supply is 2,336,538 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

