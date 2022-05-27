Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells $489,300.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,361.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469,969 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSCC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.