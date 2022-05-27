Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lazydays from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $210.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $322.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. Analysts forecast that Lazydays will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Lazydays during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lazydays by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lazydays by 158.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

