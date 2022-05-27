Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $78.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

