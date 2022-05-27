Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Acquires C$11,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett bought 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,374,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,605,975.

Calvin Clovis Everett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Calvin Clovis Everett bought 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Calvin Clovis Everett acquired 100,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00.

TSE:LGD opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$195.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.94. Liberty Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

