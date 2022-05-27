Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $904.00 million-$924.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,560. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $254.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

