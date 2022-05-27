Lightning eMotors’ (ZEV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their outperform rating on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightning eMotors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.
Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $276.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.82, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lightning eMotors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
