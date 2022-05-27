Lightning eMotors’ (ZEV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their outperform rating on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightning eMotors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $276.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.82, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 332.46% and a negative net margin of 385.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lightning eMotors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

