Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMB. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. Limbach has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limbach by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Limbach by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

