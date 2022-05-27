Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives $18.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

LIND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $172,606.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,631,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,670 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.19. 337,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $671.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

