Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ LGHLW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,028. Lion Financial Group has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

