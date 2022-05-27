Lisa Evoli Sells 250 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) EVP Lisa Evoli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $14,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,538.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.