Lisa Evoli Sells 250 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) EVP Lisa Evoli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $14,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,538.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:IART opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.