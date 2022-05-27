LMR Partners LLP Acquires 30,765 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,765 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Exact Sciences worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after buying an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after buying an additional 383,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after buying an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,543,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,658,000 after buying an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.77.

In other news, insider D Scott Coward sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $300,011.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,096,590.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,155. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,043. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

