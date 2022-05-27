LMR Partners LLP Acquires 67,086 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67,086 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Entegris worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded up $4.37 on Friday, reaching $112.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $128.41. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

