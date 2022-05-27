LMR Partners LLP Buys 1,628,588 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 235.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628,588 shares during the period. Infosys comprises approximately 0.6% of LMR Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Infosys worth $58,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 170.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,597,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 255.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,562,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,884 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. 234,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,304,509. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

