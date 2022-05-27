LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 680,476 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 680,476 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 491,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,188 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $1,613,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 92,618 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 41,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,785. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

