LMR Partners LLP Purchases 2,375 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.27% of East West Bancorp worth $30,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $111,991,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 945,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $32,156,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.