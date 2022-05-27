LMR Partners LLP Purchases 769,923 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 365.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,923 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $35,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,324,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

