LMR Partners LLP Sells 344,569 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344,569 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $39,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,465,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.
WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
