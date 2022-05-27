Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.9% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,991,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

LMT traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $448.79. The company had a trading volume of 29,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,765. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.61 and a 200-day moving average of $399.55. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

