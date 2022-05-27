LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Up 952.0% in May

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, an increase of 952.0% from the April 30th total of 50,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOGC shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

LogicBio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LOGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 468.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. Analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

