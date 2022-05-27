LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($4.03) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.84) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.52) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 287.88 ($3.62).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.27) on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.61). The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

