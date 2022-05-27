Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 117 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 254.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after acquiring an additional 133,169 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,648,000 after buying an additional 37,104 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.91.

ANSS stock opened at $252.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

