Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys Shares of 350 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $3,722,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.38.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $115.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.97. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

