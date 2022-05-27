Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 647.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 109,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37,372 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 827,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 255,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.