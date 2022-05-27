Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $93,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,997,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $2,811,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $59.06 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

