Lossless (LSS) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Lossless (LSS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $8.03 million and $398,211.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $822.57 or 0.02861211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00512532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

